Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0227 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $897,292.24 and $8.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.81 or 0.00452061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,457,094 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.