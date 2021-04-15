Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEGGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of MEGGF stock remained flat at $$6.38 during trading hours on Thursday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

