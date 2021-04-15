Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $161.16

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.16 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 177.15 ($2.31). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 175.35 ($2.29), with a volume of 5,716,896 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 163.71 ($2.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. The company has a market capitalization of £8.52 billion and a PE ratio of -15.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

