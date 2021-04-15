Meme (MEME) Price Hits $2,195.44 on Top Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $61.47 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $2,195.44 or 0.03488573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.01 or 0.00506908 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007110 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00023750 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

