Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.43 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $8,560.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.03 or 0.00507697 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006859 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00024175 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,181.51 or 0.03471637 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.