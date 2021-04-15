MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Boosted by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5,173.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.5% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $342,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $1,983,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,546.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,523.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,549.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.90 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9,665.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

