MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Update

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

MRPRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS MRPRF remained flat at $$11.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.05.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

