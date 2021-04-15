MetaHash Achieves Market Cap of $133.35 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 66.2% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $133.35 million and $2.36 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.00270410 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.13 or 0.00746338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,849.70 or 0.99352534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.22 or 0.00853977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,660,826,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,657,628 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

