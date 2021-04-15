MetaMorph (METM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,259.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00065334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00719106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00087507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.44 or 0.05805251 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.