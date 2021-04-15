MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.32. 86,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,943. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

