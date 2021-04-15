Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 202,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $142.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Several brokerages have commented on MBNKF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

