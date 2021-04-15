Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 202,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $142.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Several brokerages have commented on MBNKF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

