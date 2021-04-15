Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OUKPY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 3,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,484. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

