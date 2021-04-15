MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

