Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 45.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MEEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Midwest Energy Emissions has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

In related news, CEO Richard Macpherson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.