Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 45.3% in March

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MEEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Midwest Energy Emissions has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

In related news, CEO Richard Macpherson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

