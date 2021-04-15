MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $14.35 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $153.84 million and approximately $53,120.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $14.35 or 0.00022553 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.64 or 0.00502443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.88 or 0.03569578 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,722,445 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

