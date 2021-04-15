Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.18 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $29.18 million and approximately $68,729.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $43.32 or 0.00068290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00068475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00271194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.38 or 0.00746255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,390.55 or 0.99932013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.33 or 0.00854958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 673,671 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

