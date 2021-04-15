Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

