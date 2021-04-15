Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.
About Mitsui Chemicals
