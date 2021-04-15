Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $425.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $257.14 and a 1 year high of $450.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

