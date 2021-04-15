Mixin Market Capitalization Reaches $435.07 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Mixin has a market capitalization of $435.07 million and approximately $443,930.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mixin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can now be bought for $791.94 or 0.01256868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

