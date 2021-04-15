Mizuho Raises The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $12.50

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $8.50 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.45.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. 125,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,137,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,197,000 after buying an additional 1,342,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after buying an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $20,847,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.