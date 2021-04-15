Mizuho Raises VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $160.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

NYSE:VMW traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.98. 59,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,848. VMware has a 52 week low of $121.78 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.18.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

