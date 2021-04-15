MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 69.9% in March

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,833. MJ has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

