MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Down 69.9% in March

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,833. MJ has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.
About MJ
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.