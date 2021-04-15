MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $2.15. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.26. The stock had a trading volume of 326,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.02. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $84.55 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after buying an additional 135,161 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,084,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.