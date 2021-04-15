MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of MKS Instruments worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,084,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $185.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.14 and its 200 day moving average is $151.02.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

