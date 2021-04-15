Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 295.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,700,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862,787 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

