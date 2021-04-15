Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,704 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $18,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,548,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 824,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

NYSE TAP opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

