MonaCoin Market Cap Reaches $165.78 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00003983 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $165.78 million and $8.37 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,320.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.15 or 0.03973660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.68 or 0.00459063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $910.63 or 0.01438124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.28 or 0.00592664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.15 or 0.00537183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00049087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.47 or 0.00400298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003564 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.