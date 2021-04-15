Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.88

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 2543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.21.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

