Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $265.50

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 265.50 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 276.80 ($3.62). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 274.60 ($3.59), with a volume of 806,870 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

