Monkey Project 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,698.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 207.4% higher against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $9,698.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,334,220 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

