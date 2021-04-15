Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 126,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 95,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $229.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRCC. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 53,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

