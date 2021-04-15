Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.04. The company had a trading volume of 150,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,916. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $426.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

