Morgan Stanley Acquires 121,199 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Resideo Technologies worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

REZI stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

