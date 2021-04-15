Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,068,753 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,068,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.41% of BGC Partners worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

BGCP opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.