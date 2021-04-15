Morgan Stanley Acquires 264,685 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 264,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of Sanmina worth $21,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

