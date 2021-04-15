Morgan Stanley Acquires 290,532 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 455.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.77% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIGB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

GIGB stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00.

