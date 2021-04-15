Morgan Stanley Acquires 325,654 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 234.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 103,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.85.

NYSE:BEP opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

