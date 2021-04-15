Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of South Jersey Industries worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

SJI opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.