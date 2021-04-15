Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of B2Gold worth $19,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in B2Gold by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,116 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 526.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,188 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in B2Gold by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,942,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 971,237 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.01.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

