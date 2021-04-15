Morgan Stanley Buys 166,621 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Hanesbrands worth $20,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,730 shares of company stock worth $2,239,400. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.