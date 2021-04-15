Morgan Stanley Buys 2,020,686 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) by 669,101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.93% of Churchill Capital Corp II worth $20,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCX. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $9,667,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,367,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 819,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 352,524 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCX shares. Benchmark started coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

