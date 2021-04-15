Morgan Stanley Buys 3,517,018 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 195,173.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

SID stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

