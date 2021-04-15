Morgan Stanley Buys 45,539 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Saia worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,498,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia stock opened at $238.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average of $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $243.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.