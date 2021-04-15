Morgan Stanley Buys 66,961 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,961 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Catalent worth $19,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3,945.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 111,404 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,344,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,251 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.19. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.