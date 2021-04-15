Morgan Stanley Buys 826,294 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 208.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

