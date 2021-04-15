Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,970,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,198,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 150,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period.

HIO stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

