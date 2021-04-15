Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 44.3% in March

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of MSD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.07. 69,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,440. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
