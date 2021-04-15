Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 44.3% in March

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MSD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.07. 69,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,440. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 68.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

