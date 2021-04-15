Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Wyndham Destinations worth $21,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,215,000 after acquiring an additional 182,710 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,106,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 105,836 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 439,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 147,102 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 261,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYND. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.46 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.