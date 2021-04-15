Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 156.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833,718 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.65% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARLP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $24,581,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $897,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

