Morgan Stanley Has $19.57 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 239.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of Matador Resources worth $19,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

